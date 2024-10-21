NTPC Junior Executive posts application starts at careers.ntpc.co.in; check details here
Candidates can apply for Junior Executive posts through the careers.ntpc.co.in till October 28.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has started the online application form for the recruitment of Junior Executives (Biomass). Eligible candidates can fill up their application form through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till October 28.
This recruitment aims to fill 50 vacancies. The tenure of recruitment will be one year which can be further extended if required and as per the performance of the candidates. The remuneration offered for the post is Rs 40,000 monthly. Additionally, company accommodation/ HRA, Medical facility for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents will be provided.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit for application for the post is 27 years.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have B.Sc. in Agriculture Science from a recognized university/college/institute.
Application Fee
Candidates of General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 300. Candidates of SC/ST/Female/PwD category are exempted from paying the application fee.
Steps to apply for Junior Executive posts
- Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
- On the homepage, click on junior executive application link
- Fill the details and pay the application, if require
- Save the application
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to the Junior Executive posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.