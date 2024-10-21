The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam schedule for the examination of Veterinary Officer and Sanitary Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The commission has notified that the admit card for the examination will be out five days before the examination date. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Name of Post/Competitive Examination Name of Department Date/Day of Exam Time of Exam Veterinary Officer Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Dairy Development, Government of Punjab December 8, 2024 (Sunday) 11.00 am to 01.00 pm Sanitary Inspector Local Government (Municipal Corporation Cadre), Government of Punjab December 22, 2024 (Sunday)

11.00 am to 1.00 pm

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officer in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab.

“Information regarding Examination Centers (including time of reporting and venue) shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Commission's website https://ppsc.gov.in for the latest updates,” reads the official notification.