NMDC Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer (Trainee). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at nmdc.co.in till November 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 153 Junior Officer posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website www.nmdc.co.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the Junior Officer 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Jr Officer posts 2024.