NMDC recruitment 2024: Apply for 153 Junior Officer posts at nmdc.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at nmdc.co.in till November 10, 2024.
NMDC Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer (Trainee). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at nmdc.co.in till November 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 153 Junior Officer posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post are exempted from paying the fee.
Steps to apply for Junior Officer posts 2024
Visit the official website www.nmdc.co.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the Junior Officer 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Jr Officer posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.