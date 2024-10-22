The Consortium of National Law Universities will end the online application deadline for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025 today, October 22, 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in . Earlier , the registrations were scheduled to conclude on October 15, 2024.

The offline admission test will be conducted on December 1 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No age limit has been set for the application process.

Educational Qualification:

For UG Programme (5 year Integrated Law Degree) - Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% of marks or its equivalent grade.

For PG Programme (One year LLM Degree) - An LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade.

Application Fee

Online application Fee for both UG and PG Programmes is Rs 4000 for all unreserved category candidates and Rs 3500 for SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

