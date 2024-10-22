The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) is accepting the objections related to the provisional answer key for the State Forest Service Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can submit objections related to the provisional answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till October 26.

The SFS Mains 2024 was held on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies. The mains examination provisional answer key was released on October 10.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the objection link Fill your details Submit the objections Save the objection and print it for future reference

Direct link to the objection window.