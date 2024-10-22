The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for Subedar, Sub Inspector Cadre and Platoon Commander post recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for various posts through the official website psc.cg.gov.in till November 21.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 341 posts. Candidates can make changes to their application form from November 22 to 24. Candidates can make changes to their application form by paying a fee of Rs 500 from November 25 to 27.

The pay scale for the posts is under pay matrix level 8.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 21 years to 28 years as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a graduation degree or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

Physical Qualification: The height for the male candidates should be 168 cm or more (and for female candidates height should be 153 cm or more. The chest is 81 cm without expansion and 86 cm with expansion. The candidate should not be physically disabled for this post. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.