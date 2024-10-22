Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2024: Admit card for various posts out at exams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can download their admit card through the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for recruitment of various posts at the High Court of Gujarat, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts under Recruitment Drive-2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The examination will be on October 26 and 27. The recruitment process is taking place for 6 different posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
|Name of the post
|Date
|Shift
|Time
|Duration
|Computer Operator
|October 26, 2024
|Morning
|09.30 am to 11.30 am
|120 min
|Court Manager
|October 26, 2024
|Afternoon
|01.00 pm to 03.00 pm
|120 min
|Driver
|October 26, 2024
|Evening
|04.30 pm to 06.00 pm
|90 min
|Court Attendant
|October 27, 2024
|Morning
|09.30 am to 11.30 am
|90 min
|Deputy Section Officer
|October 27, 2024
|Afternoon
|01.00 pm to 03.00 pm
|90 min
|Process Server/Bailiff
|October 27, 2024
|Evening
|04.30 pm to 06.00 pm
|90 min
Vacancy Details
- Computer Operator - 148
- Court Manager - 21
- Driver - 34
- Court Attendant - 208
- Deputy Section Officer - 122
- Process Server/Bailiff - 168
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Fill the details
- Download the admit card
- Save the admit card and print it for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
