The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2024 under Advt. No. 1249/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 24, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 20 through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL Prelims answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CGL Prelims answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.