Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPCGL) has released the official notification for the Assistant Engineer (Generalist) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppgcl.mp.gov.in till November 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Careers tab Click on the application link under “Direct Recruitment on Regular Basis for the post of Assistant Engineer (Production) in Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited - 2024-25 (Advertisement No. 5165 dated 17/10/2024)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

