The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the Combined Competitive Examination Prelims exam date 2024 or CCE 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 17 at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J and K Administrative Service, 30 for J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J and K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download CEE Prelims schedule 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam (objective type), Main exam (written and interview) and personality test (interview).