JKPSC CCE Prelims date 2024 released; to be held in November
The CCE Prelims will be conducted in November 2024.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination Prelims exam date 2024 or CCE 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 17 at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J and K Administrative Service, 30 for J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J and K Accounts (G) Service.
Steps to download CEE Prelims schedule 2024
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam (objective type), Main exam (written and interview) and personality test (interview).
