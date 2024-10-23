The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 . The new exam schedule will be released after seven days on the official website opsc.gov.in .

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.

Meanwhile, the Commission has declared the OCS 2022 final result. A total of 683 candidates have been recommended to for appointment against 683 notified vacancies. The document verification and personality test round was conducted for 1367 candidates from September 10 to October 7, 2024.