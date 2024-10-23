The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL) has announced the results of the Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist)-Scale I- 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in .

A total of 265 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The applicants are advised to visit their specified office locations between October 28 and November 8, 2024.

“Selected candidates are advised to report at any of the specified Office locations as per their convenience for the Medical Test between 28.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 during 11:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on any of the said days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays) with one Photo-ID (Driving license, PAN Card, Aadhar card, Voter ID, passport, etc.),” reads the notification.

Candidate who does not report for PEME within November 8, their candidature would automatically stand cancelled. No further communication will be made in this regard.

Steps to download AO result 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS) Click on the AO result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.