The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has opened the application window for the posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector Cadre and Platoon Commander 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till November 21.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms from November 22 to 24. The application correction window with a late fee of Rs 500 will open from November 25 to 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill 341 posts.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 21 years to 28 years as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a graduation degree or equivalent degree from a recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Subedar and other posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Subedar and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.