The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in up to November 7, 2024.

“Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in on 23.10.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks from 23.10.2024 (06:00 PM) to 07.11.2024 (06:00 PM) by logging in using their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The result was conducted on September 2, 2024. The Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2024 was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts of which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Steps to download SI in Delhi Police, CAPF final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI in Delhi Police, CAPF final answer key notice Click on the final answer key link Login and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI in Delhi Police, CAPF final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and a Main examination (Paper II).