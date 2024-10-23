The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will open the application correction window for the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in on October 24 and 25, 2024.

The computer based test schedule will be released later. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There’s no negative marking. For more details, candidates can refer to the application schedule.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to NTET form 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET 2024 application correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference