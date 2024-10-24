The Allahabad High Court has released the preliminary exam schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023. As per the notification, the UP HJS preliminary exam 2023 will be conducted on December 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the registrations for Stenographer Grade-III, Group "C" (Clerical Cadre), Driver Grade-IV, and Group "D" cadre are underway. The last date to apply for the posts is today, October 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3306 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

