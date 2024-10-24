RPSC Programmer admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Programmer (DOITC) under Advt. No. 13/2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The examination will be conducted on October 27 in two shifts — 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 216 Programmer posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Programmer (DOITC) admit card
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Programmer (DOITC) admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Programmer (DOITC) admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.