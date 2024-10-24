The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Programmer (DOITC) under Advt. No. 13/2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The examination will be conducted on October 27 in two shifts — 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 216 Programmer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Programmer (DOITC) admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Programmer (DOITC) admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Programmer (DOITC) admit card 2024.