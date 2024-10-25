The Delhi High Court has released the result for the Personal Assistant Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court. The candidates who have qualified for the stage III main (descriptive) exam will appear for the interview round. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check PA Stage III result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the Result of PA Stage-III i.e. Main (Descriptive) link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the result.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.