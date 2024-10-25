JIPMER recruitment 2024: Application for 80 Professor, AP posts to begin on Oct 29
Candidates can apply for the post through the official website jipmer.edu.in from October 29.
The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor in various specialties/ super-specialties. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in from October 29 to November 21 by 4.30 pm.
Earlier, the application had to start from October 25 but due to technical issues, it will begin from October 29.
A total of 80 vacancies have been notified, of which 26 vacancies are for Professor posts (JIPMER, Puducherry), 35 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Puducherry), 2 for Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal), and 17 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal). Candidates can check the detailed notification below before applying.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|UR/OBC/EWSs
|Rs 1500+Transaction charges as applicable
|SC/ST
|Rs 1200+Transaction charges as applicable
|PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|Exempted from application fees
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.