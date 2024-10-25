The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is accepting requests to make changes in the examination center, changes in the combination of modules, changes in the medium of examination, changes in the optional subjects, cancellation of exemption requests, and re-submission of call for documents for granting an exemption on the higher qualification. Eligible candidates can make these requests through the official website www.icsi.edu till November 20 by 4.00 pm.

“Request for addition/deletion of the number of modules and also request for change of Examination Centre within the city (where there are multiple Centre in a city) is not allowed,” reads the official notification. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The fee for a Change of Exam Centre / Interchange of Module /Medium/ Optional subject is Rs 250 for each change(s).

In case of submission of the request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centre(s) located in India to Dubai, a Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. Rs 8396 will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs 250.

How to apply for the change request

Go to the smash.icsi.edu Login smash Click on the enrollment particular service Fill in the details and pay the required fees (if any) Save the form and print it for future reference

Direct link for change request.

The CS December 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30 for 3 hours—2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.