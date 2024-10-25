The Supreme Court Of India (SCI) has released the provisional result for the Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) Examination-2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional result through the official website www.sci.gov.in.

The recruitment aims to hire 80 posts Junior Court Attendants (Cooking Knowing). For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed vacancy notification.

Direct link to the official vacancies notification.

“The list of the above-named candidates is strictly provisional subject to further re-verification of requisite documents and fulfillment of eligibility conditions prescribed for the post,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the SCI Junior Court Attendant result

Visit the official notification www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) Examination – 2024 link Check the result Save the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.