The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 Principal, 1 Vice Principal, 41 Secondary Teachers, and 21 Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The exam was conducted on August 16.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Teacher/ Principal final answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal & Vice Principal final answer key’ link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Print the application for future reference

Direct link to final answer key of Principal and Vice Principal posts.

Direct link to final answer key of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts.