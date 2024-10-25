The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the written examination schedule for Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. The exam will be conducted from November 18 to 22 through OMR mode at Bhubaneshwar. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in from November 14, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference