The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the phase II document verification schedule for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The phase II DV will be conducted from November 4 to 29 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. A total of 10662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round, of which 5400 candidates will appear for the phase II DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5261 CHO vacancies.

Steps to download CHO Phase II DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news notification Click on the “CHO 2022: Regarding Time schedule of Second Phase Document Verification” Check and download the schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to CHO Phase II DV schedule 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.