The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the preliminary admit card for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in till October 30, 2024.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for one hour. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card 2024.