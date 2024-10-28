NTPC Junior Executive posts application ends today at careers.ntpc.co.in; here’s details
Candidates can apply for Junior Executive posts through the careers.ntpc.co.in till October 28.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) will end the online application form for recruiting Junior Executives (Biomass) today, October 28. Eligible candidates can fill up their application form through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in.
This recruitment aims to fill 50 vacancies. The tenure of the recruitment will be one year, which can be further extended if required and as per the candidates' performance. The remuneration offered for the post is Rs 40,000 monthly. Additionally, company accommodation/ HRA, Medical facility for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents will be provided. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Direct link to the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit for application for the post is 27 years.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have B.Sc. in Agriculture Science from a recognized university/college/institute.
Application Fee
Candidates of the General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300. Candidates of SC/ST/Female/PwD category are exempted from paying the application fee.
Steps to apply for Junior Executive posts
- Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
- On the homepage, click on junior executive application link
- Fill the details and pay the application, if require
- Save the application
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to the Junior Executive posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.