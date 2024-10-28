The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative date for Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024. The results of the Intermediate and Foundation Examinations are likely to be announced on October 30, 2024.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notification. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The CA Intermediate examination for group 1 candidates was held on September 12, 14 and 17. For group 2, the Inter exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website www.icai.org Open the CA Foundation or Inter result link, as required. Fill your details Check the result Save it and print it for future reference