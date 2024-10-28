The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule/ Personality Test for Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview will be held from November 13 to 29. The interview will be held at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The interview will take place in two slots — 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and from 2.00 pm onwards. The reporting time for the first shift is 8.45 am and for the second shift, it is 12.45 pm. The call letter for the interview will be uploaded on November 4, 2024.

“The candidates are directed to bring with them all the original Pass Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, Caste Certificate, Ex-Servicemen Identity Card & Discharge Book, Disability Certificate (if any), etc. as mentioned during filling up of online application form for the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023, while appearing the Interview/Personality Test. The candidates are also directed to bring a set of self-attested copies of aforesaid documents,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest update section Check your respective date and time slot Save the schedule for future reference

Direct link to the interview schedule.