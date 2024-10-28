OSSC CRE answer key 2024 released; objections invited till Oct 30
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by October 30, 2024.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination (written) of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2023 under Advertisement No. 5053/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 30, 2024. The exam was conducted from October 17 to 23, 2024.
Steps to download CRE answer key 2024
Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section
Click on the CRE 2023 answer key link
Login and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to CRE answer key 2024.
