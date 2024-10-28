The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination (written) of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2023 under Advertisement No. 5053/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 30, 2024. The exam was conducted from October 17 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download CRE answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CRE 2023 answer key link Login and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

