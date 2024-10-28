The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination for Specialist Posts/ Services-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CPGRE 2024 will be conducted on November 3 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Steps to download CPGLRE admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGLRE admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

