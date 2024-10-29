The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to the posts of professor and assistant professor in various specialties/ super-specialties. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in until November 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Earlier, the application had to start from October 25 but due to technical issues, it will begin from October 29.

A total of 80 vacancies have been notified, of which 26 vacancies are for Professor posts (JIPMER, Puducherry), 35 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Puducherry), 2 for Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal), and 17 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal). Candidates can check the detailed notification below before applying.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee UR/OBC/EWSs Rs 1500+Transaction charges as applicable SC/ST Rs 1200+Transaction charges as applicable PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) Exempted from application fees