The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the January session of JEE Mains 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 22 by 9.00 pm.

The NTA has also released the official information bulletin which includes the examination dates of the JEE Mains 2025 exam. The examination will take place from January 22 to 31, 2025. The admit card for the examination will be released 3 days before the examination date.

The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

About JEE Mains

JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITS, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to apply for JEE Mains 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go the candidate section Click on the JEE(Main) – 2025 Session-1 Registration Fill your details and submit the application form Print the application form for future reference

