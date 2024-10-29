The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon end the fee submission window for the recruitment of undergraduate posts under the Advt. No. 06/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their application fee through the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in till today, October 29, 2024.

The application window for undergraduate posts closed on October 27. Candidates can make changes to their application form from October 30 to November 6. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3445 vacancies, of which 2022 vacancies are for the post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk Cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit , and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Candidate Categories Fee (Rs.) For all candidates except the fee concession categories mentioned below at Sl. No. 2. Out of this fee of Rs 500 an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT Rs 500 For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class. This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT Rs 250

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC posts 2024

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Undergraduate post 2024 application link Pay the application fees Save the application fees Print the application form for future reference

