The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional selection list for the posts of Junior Lecturer Chemistry (Post Code-04), History (Post Code – 16 & History Urdu Medium: Post Code – 17) Physics (Post Code – 21 & Physics Urdu Medium Post Code - 22), & Sanskrit (Post Code - 23) in the Commissioner of Intermediate Education notified vide Notification No.22/2022. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the provisional selection list of more than 300 candidates. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

The commission notifies that the provisional selection is subject to outcome of pending court cases.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link Check your result roll number wise Save the result

Direct link to check the result.