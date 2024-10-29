The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will release the examination city for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can check their city of examination through the official website ssc.gov.in from October 30.

The examination will be held on November 6, 2024. The candidates can download the admit card 3 to 6 days before the examination date. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to check the examination city

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on login or register button Fill the required details Click on the admission certificate Choose the Exam Name and Exam Year and click on "Check Status" to know the status of Admission Card You can check your exam city