ICAI CA Final Exam Nov 2024 admit card out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Final November 2024 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icai.org.
As per the notification, Group I exams will be conducted from November 3 to 7 and Group II examinations will be held from November 9 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on November 1 and end on November 11. For more details, candidates can check the official notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.icai.org
On the homepage, go to the Examinations - September/ November 2024
Click on the Final November 2024 Examination admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ICAI CA Final Nov 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.