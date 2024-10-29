The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024.

Steps to download AP TET final answer key 2024

  1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the “Question Papers & Keys” tab

  3. Click on the AP TET 2024 final answer key link

  4. Check and download the final answer key

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP TET 2024 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.