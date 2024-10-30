The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the provisional selection list of candidates who can appear for the Phase II exam the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website newindia.co.in.

The Phase-II (mains) examination will be conducted on November 17, 2024. Candidates can download the call letters indicating the date and venue of the Phase-II examination shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of our website for further details. Mark sheets and cut-offs for the Phase-I examination will be displayed on our website soon.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Steps to NIACL Phase I result

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the quick help section, click on recruitment tab Click on the result link Check your result roll number wise Save the result

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.