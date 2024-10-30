The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon end the application window for recruitment to the posts of SDIPRO (OIS-II)Group B under Advt. No. 05 of 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at opsc.gov.in till today, October 30, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 39 vacancies. The recruitment exam will be conducted in Cuttack. The examination program will be notified in due course. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication or Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication and must have adequate knowledge of Computer Application.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and viva voce. The written test will consist of four papers, each consisting of 100 marks. The viva voce shall consist of 30 marks.

Steps to apply for OPSC SDIPRO posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ Register using details Fill your application details Submit the application form Print the application form for future reference