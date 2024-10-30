The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2024 under Advt. No. 1249/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on October 20 through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL Prelims final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Candidate login portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.