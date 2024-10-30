The Odisha Police has postponed the application deadline for the recruitment of Drivers in Police Motor Transport in Odisha Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website odishapolice.gov.in till November 15, 2024. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on October 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 Driver posts. The detailed notification with information regarding vacancy details, educational qualifications, application process, and other details candidates can refer to that official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police Driver post

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment for Driver in PMT Register yourself Fill your details and pay the application fess Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Odisha Police Driver post.