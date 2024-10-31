The Delhi High Court has released the schedule for the post of Personal Assistant in the High Court of Delhi. The document verification process for the Personal Assistant post will be held on November 12, 2024.

The venue for the personal assistant posts will be the National Testing Agency, First Floor, NSIC-MDBP Building, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110020 on November 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court. The result of the Personal Assistant Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination was released on October 25, 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

“Under Clause IX (ix) of the Vacancy Notification dated 06.03.2023, it may be noted that the copies of supporting documents will be sought at the time of Document Verification only from those candidates, who has been shortlisted for Stage-IV, i.e. Interview,” reads the official notification.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.