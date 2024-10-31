The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will end the objection window for the Post Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Test today, October 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit objections related to the answer key through the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Objection fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 50 per question for objection representation.

ESB will prepare the final "key" (final answer) for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates.

Steps to submit the objections

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the objection window link Submit the objections and pay the fee Take a print out for future reference

Direct link fill the objection window.