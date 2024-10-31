UKSSSC Group C Constable District Police, Constable PAC/IRB registration opens on Nov 8
Candidates can start applying for the Group 'C' Constable District Police and Constable PAC / IRB through the official website from Nov 8, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) posts. Eligible candidates can start applying for the posts through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from November 8 to 29, 2024.
The provisional date for the written examination is June 15, 2025. This recruitment aims to hire for 2000 vacancies — 1600 posts of Constable District Police (Male) of Group 'C' and 400 vacant posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).
Selection Process
The selection process for these posts will be in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a qualifying physical standard test. Thereafter, the physical efficiency test of the candidates who are successful in the physical standard test will be taken. In the second phase, there will be a written competitive examination of the candidates who are successful in the physical efficiency test.
Eligibilty Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 22 years can apply for the posts.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, Nainital.
Preferential Qualifications: Other things being equal, preference will be given in the case of direct recruitment to a candidate who:
- has served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or
- has obtained a "B" certificate from the National Cadet Corps
For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.