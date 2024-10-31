The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) posts. Eligible candidates can start applying for the posts through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from November 8 to 29, 2024.

The provisional date for the written examination is June 15, 2025. This recruitment aims to hire for 2000 vacancies — 1600 posts of Constable District Police (Male) of Group 'C' and 400 vacant posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).

Selection Process

The selection process for these posts will be in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a qualifying physical standard test. Thereafter, the physical efficiency test of the candidates who are successful in the physical standard test will be taken. In the second phase, there will be a written competitive examination of the candidates who are successful in the physical efficiency test.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 22 years can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, Nainital.

Preferential Qualifications: Other things being equal, preference will be given in the case of direct recruitment to a candidate who:

has served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or

has obtained a "B" certificate from the National Cadet Corps

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.