UKSSSC recruitment 2024: Application for 751 Group C posts ends today
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will end the recruitment applications for various Group C posts under Advt. No. 6/UKSSSC/2024 today, November 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates can change their applications from November 5 to 8, 2024. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 751 Group C posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fee
|Unreserved/ OBC
|Rs 300
|SC/ST/EWS/Divyang
|Rs 150
|Orphan
|Rs 0
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2024
- Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Group C posts 2024 application link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Group C posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.