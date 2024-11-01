HTET 2024 notification released at bseh.org.in; apply from November 4
Candidates can apply for the exam at bseh.org.in from November 4, 2024.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the official notification for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at bseh.org.in from November 4 to 14, 2024. The correction window will open from November 15 to 17, 2024.
The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|For One Level Only
|For Two Levels
|For Three Levels
|SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 500
|Rs 900
|Rs 1200
|For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.