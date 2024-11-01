The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the Group II Services Mains exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

“…it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) is scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 FN & AN in all erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Since around 1 Lakh candidates will be appearing for this examination, the date was fixed taking into consideration the forthcoming DSC examination, the SSC and Intermediate Board Examinations,” read the notification.

Here’s Group 2 Services Mains exam schedule.

The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).