The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh invites online applications for contractual vacancies of Community Health Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website upnrhm.gov.in till November 17.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 7401 posts. Candidates who are working as a CHO in Uttar Pradesh are not eligible to apply. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 40 years as of November 17, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from the academic year 2020 onwards shall be eligible to apply.

Steps to apply for CHO posts

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, go to the opportunities tab Click on the application link Fill your required details Submit the application form Print it out for future reference

Direct link to submit the application form.