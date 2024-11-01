AP TET result 2024 likely tomorrow; check details here
Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education is likely to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024). Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024. The exam is conducted for applicants who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to AP TET 2024 information bulletin.
Steps to download AP TET result 2024
Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, go to the result tab
Click on the AP TET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.