The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the admit card of the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from November 9 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 861 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTSE admit card 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Technical Services Examination admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CTSE admit card 2024.